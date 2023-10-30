loading…

Israeli female soldier, Ori Megidish, with her family. Photo/Daily Mail

TEL AVIV – Military Israel reported that his troops succeeded in freeing a female soldier from captivity Hamas during the ground attack on Gaza Strip .

The soldier, identified as Ori Megidish, was kidnapped by the Hamas armed group rampaging through southern Israeli communities on October 7.

“Since then, he has undergone a medical examination and is fine,” the Israeli military said as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Israel says that more than 200 hostages are being held by Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the ground campaign in Gaza makes their rescue possible.

“Hamas will not do it unless they are under pressure,” he told reporters.

“We obviously welcome a hostage with open arms after yesterday’s successful action… but we are committed to repatriating all hostages. We think this method has a chance,” he added.

Reporting from the Daily Mail, Megidish has been returned to his family who greeted him happily and hugged him in a photo released by the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Hamas, which has freed four hostages, said it would release the others in exchange for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. That includes those involved in deadly attacks against Israeli citizens. But Israel has rejected the offer.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu said that the ground invasion created an opportunity to free the hostages.