The Israeli military said its ground troops were still inside the Gaza Strip 24 hours after launching a ground operation. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Military Israel said their ground troops were operating in Gaza Strip north on Saturday, more than 24 hours after entering the Palestinian territory three weeks into the war with Hamas .

“Since early Friday morning, combined armored forces, combat engineers and infantry have been operating in the northern area of ​​the Gaza Strip,” said an Israeli military statement as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Israeli forces have carried out several small-scale ground attacks in Gaza, but this is their longest offensive in the territory since violence erupted due to a deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the war had “entered a new phase” with an intense bombing campaign at night.

“Last night the ground in Gaza shook. We attack above ground and underground,” Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the network of military tunnels that Hamas has built under Gaza.

“Instructions to troops are clear: the action will continue until further notice,” he added.

The Israeli military deployed around 100 fighter jets to support their ground operations. The fighter jets bombed around 150 targets underground in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the next phase of the war against Hamas will focus on expanded ground operations into Gaza.