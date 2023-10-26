loading…

Israeli soldiers drive tanks on the border. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli ground forces have carried out “targeted attacks” with tanks entering the Gaza Strip overnight.

“According to the Israeli military, their tanks attacked several areas in Gaza before withdrawing,” said the Independent report on Thursday (26/10/2023).

Video of the overnight operation showed bulldozers leveling parts of the river bank and tanks firing shells, while explosions could be seen near or in the middle of rows of damaged buildings.

In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

Israel has not launched a ground attack on Gaza. Despite this, Israel has bombed the besieged enclave and killed thousands of civilians by targeting residential buildings while residents were inside.

Israel’s brutal attacks received international condemnation for killing thousands of civilians, including Palestinian women and children.

Until now, Israeli troops have not dared to launch a full-scale ground attack on Gaza, for various reasons.

