Israeli battle tanks were greeted by Hamas missile fire when they entered Gaza, Palestine. Photo/via REUTERS

GAZA – Battle tanks Israel was seen entering Gaza, Palestine, after the Zionist military announced the start of its land invasion on Saturday last week.

Gaza residents reported enemy tanks had been met with Hamas missile fire.

In addition to Israeli military battle tanks, images circulating online show Zionist soldiers waving Israeli flags deep inside Gaza. The images could not be verified.

Hamas said it fired mortars at Israeli troops in northern Gaza and hit Israeli tanks with missiles. They downplayed reports of the great advances made by the enemy.

“Israel separated us from the outside world to exterminate us, but we heard the sound of explosions and we are proud that the resistance fighters stopped them from a few meters away,” said Shaban Ahmed, a civil servant who lives in Gaza City despite Israeli warnings to evacuate to southern region.

Ahmed, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (30/10/2023), said he only learned on Sunday that his cousin had been killed in an Israeli air strike two days earlier due to a power outage.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets struck more than 450 Hamas targets, including operational command centers, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch posts, in the last 24 hours. That was the IDF’s announcement on Sunday.

It was stated by the IDF that several armed men emerged from a tunnel near the Israeli border and were killed or injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

“We are gradually expanding our ground activities and troop coverage in the Gaza Strip,” said IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Israel has tightened the blockade and bombarded Gaza since the Hamas group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. This attack killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages.