Israeli battle tank fire hits Egypt as its war with Hamas heats up. The Zionist military claims the tank fire was accidental. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Battle tank shooting Israel hit Egyptian territory near the Gaza Strip border on Sunday as the Zionist-Hamas military war heats up. Seven people, including border guard personnel, were injured by tank shrapnel.

The Israeli military, in a statement, claimed that the tank fire that hit Egyptian territory was unintentional.

“This incident is under investigation and details are being reviewed. “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) expresses sadness over the incident,” said the IDF, without providing further details, as quoted from the @IDF account in X, Monday (23/10/2023).

The Egyptian military said the explosion from Israeli tank fire caused several people minor injuries, but did not provide further details.

“Israel immediately expressed its regret for the accidental incident and an investigation is underway,” the IDF statement continued.

Egyptian media, citing eyewitnesses, reportedly said the Israeli strike would not disrupt the flow of aid to Gaza.

Since last Saturday, 37 trucks carrying essential supplies have crossed into Gaza via the Rafah border post with Egypt, which is located about three kilometers (two miles) from Israel.

The crossing between Gaza and Israel has been closed since the outbreak of war on October 7.

The UN estimates about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where more than 4,650 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

The bombing followed attacks by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

