The Israeli army is increasingly helpless in facing the onslaught of Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas said it ambushed three Israeli vehicles with anti-tank missiles. This caused Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza to proceed very slowly.

The BBC reported that ground fighting in Gaza intensified when Israeli defense forces (IDF) were attacked with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire when they attacked Hamas fighters.

Based on a Telegram account operated by the Al Qassam brigade, Hamas’ armed wing. It said they ambushed three Israeli vehicles in northern Gaza.

“The post said the vehicles were fired upon with anti-tank missiles while trying to move further into Gaza in the Al-Tawam area,” the Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

In previous reports, Hamas said it attacked IDF ground troops with mortars near the Kerem crossing in southern Gaza.

The IDF claims that its forces are “slowly and carefully” expanding their operations in northern Gaza. In a video on social media, spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Israeli forces were supported by a wealth of weapons and intelligence.

He said attacks on Hamas occurred from land and air. “The IDF attacked all parts of the Gaza Strip, focusing their attacks on northern Gaza – which he described as Hamas’ center of gravity,” Conricus said.

Meanwhile, Marwan Jilani, director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), recently spoke to BBC Breakfast from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank – about 82 km north of Gaza.