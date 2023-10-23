loading…

An Israeli soldier was killed by a Hamas anti-tank missile while attempting a land invasion of Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel said one of his soldiers was killed by an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas’ military wing; Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

This happened on Sunday (22/10/2023) when the Zionist army tried to carry out a land invasion of Gaza, Palestine.

The al-Qassam Brigades announced on Telegram that the death of an Israeli soldier had prompted Zionist forces to turn back to Israel.

“One Israeli soldier was killed, while one person was moderately injured and two people were slightly injured as a result of being hit by an anti-tank missile,” said the Israeli military, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Monday (23/10/2023).

The Israeli military said the aim of the ground offensive was to find hostages held by Hamas in the Khan Younis area of ​​Gaza. “To thwart the terrorist infrastructure,” continued the Israeli military, which is accustomed to using the label “terrorist” to refer to Hamas.

Israeli forces have carried out raids across the Gaza border, which they say are intended to clear the territory and gather intelligence about hostages being held by Hamas.

Tareq Abu Azzoum, Al Jazeera journalist, reported from Khan Younis in Gaza, that the Israeli attack forced Hamas to prepare for a land invasion that had long been speculated by Israel.

“Israeli attempts to enter the Gaza Strip like this (are) being blocked by Palestinian fighters, who are trying to prepare for a possible ground invasion of the besieged territory,” Azzoum said.

He added that the situation on the ground was “very dramatic” and security conditions in the Gaza Strip were “unpredictable”.

The land invasion attempt came as Israel continued bombing the Gaza Strip for more than two weeks, in response to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

The Hamas offensive, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, has killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and hundreds more kidnapped. Meanwhile, Israel’s retaliatory attacks have killed more than 4,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

