loading…

Yasmin Porat, an Israeli settler who was once a prisoner of Hamas, said that Israeli soldiers killed the hostages, not Hamas. Photo/Channel12

TEL AVIV – A settler Israel Yasmin Porat delivered shocking testimony, namely that Israeli civilian hostages were killed by Israeli Zionist forces and not by Hamas.

This testimony was expressed in an interview with an Israeli radio station on October 15. ”They (Israeli Zionist troops) disappeared everyone, including the hostages. There was very, very heavy firefighting and even tank shooting.”

The 44-year-old mother of three stated that she and other civilians were held captive by Hamas militia for several hours and treated “humanely”.

A recording of his interview with the radio program “Haboker Hazeh” on state media Kan circulated on social media.

Quoting Middle East Monitor, Saturday (21/10/2023), it should be noted that the interview was not included in the online edition of the Haboker Hazeh program on October 15 and may have been censored.

Porat also gave an interview to Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday, in which he described that one of the Hebrew-speaking Palestinian resistance fighters said to him: “Look at me carefully, we are not going to kill you. We want to take you to Gaza. We will not kill you. So relax; You will not die.”

The interview was published on X.

Porat added, “I was calm because I knew nothing would happen to me,” noting that although the militiamen had brought weapons, he did not see them shoot any captives or threaten the hostages with weapons.

He also said they gave water to the hostages.

While the prisoners waited for the arrival of the Israeli soldiers, they were allowed to go out onto the lawn because of the heat of the afternoon. Porat reported that Israeli forces announced their arrival with a heavy volley of gunfire that injured Hamas militiamen and Israeli prisoners.

Porat recounted that he surrendered to the Israeli army half an hour after fierce fighting that included “tens and hundreds of thousands of bullets and mortars flying in the air” and one of the Palestinian militiamen, a commander, decided to surrender, using him as a human shield.

(but)