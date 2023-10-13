loading…

Israeli settlers open fire on Friday prayer worshipers southeast of Masafer Yatta, West Bank, on October 13, 2023. Photo/Screengrab/BTselem

WEST BANK – Israeli settlers opened fire on Friday prayer worshipers returning from the mosque in the city of Hebron, occupied West Bank.

This brutal action occurred at the same time as nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in separate incidents in the area.

#BREAKING : Israeli settlers open fire at worshippers leaving Friday prayer in Hebron. Footage by B’tselem human rights organisation showed a settler shooting a Palestinian at point-blank range. The Palestinian man has been severely wounded pic.twitter.com/aK1VG6bNeT — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 13, 2023

Footage published by human rights organization B’Tselem shows a settler shooting a Palestinian at close range in the village of Tawani, southeast of Masafer Yatta.

The Palestinian man was rushed to the nearby Abu Al-Hassan Al-Qasim Hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, Israeli forces opened fire on two other Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, shooting one in the chest and one in the head, according to Wafa news agency.

“A total of 66 Palestinians were injured in the West Bank on Friday,” said a Palestinian Health Ministry statement.

Among those killed was a 14-year-old boy, who was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in Nablus.

Two other men were killed by Israeli soldiers in the town of Tulkarem during protests against Israel’s bombing of Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Several other demonstrators were injured.

A total of five Palestinians were injured in Jerusalem after being attacked by Israeli forces, while others were targeted by the Zionist regime forces in Jenin and Hebron.

(she)