An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires shells from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, at a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo/AP/Tsafrir Abayov

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday (28/10/2023) that the next phase of the war against Hamas will focus on expanded land operations into Gaza.

“Yesterday, our ground troops entered through the Gaza gates… This is the second phase of the war and the goal is clear: destroy Hamas’s military and political infrastructure and return the hostages,” he said in his address to the nation.

“We have unanimously decided to expand ground operations, both in our war cabinet and in our political and security cabinet,” said the Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu argues that Israel’s allies in western and Arab countries understand the goals of Israel’s war against Hamas and want Israel to win.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Saturday with representatives of the families of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and assured them everything possible would be done to free the abducted citizens, as this is one of the goals of Israel’s war.

“This effort continues more aggressively. “We are taking every opportunity to bring them home… This is an integral part of the operational objectives we set beforehand… The work continues, and I’m not sure people realize the impact,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office.

According to Netanyahu, the more pressure is put on Hamas, the greater the chances of repatriating the hostages.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that Israeli tanks, infantry and armored engineering units had been operating in the northern Gaza region since Friday morning.

Chief of the Israeli General Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel was sending its best soldiers to the battlefield.