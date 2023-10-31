loading…

Shani Nicole Louk, a German-Israeli citizen, was confirmed dead after reportedly being a Hamas hostage in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Instagram/shanukkk

TEL AVIV – Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Shani Nicole Louk, a citizen Germany-Israel 22 year old suspected to be one of the Hamas hostages, was beheaded after being taken to Gaza.

When Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, the fate of the young tattoo artist was unknown.

However, Louk was reportedly among many people kidnapped by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova music festival in the Negev Desert near Urim.

The family recognized her in a video circulating on social media showing a half-naked and unconscious woman being paraded by Hamas militia in the back of a pick-up truck.

The woman’s face was not clearly visible, but Louk’s family said they identified her from her leg tattoo.

Now, Louk’s family says they were notified by Israeli authorities of the 22-year-old’s death.

Although the family did not specify how or when Louk died, President Herzog said the woman was beheaded after the October 7 attack.

Herzog’s claims have not been independently verified.

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead. Her skull was found,” Herzog told the Bild newspaper, which was reported on Tuesday (31/10/2023).

“This means that these barbaric and sadistic animals simply cut off their heads when they attacked, tortured and killed Israeli citizens. This is a huge tragedy and I express my deepest condolences to his family,” Herzog continued.