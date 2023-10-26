loading…

Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin wants Gaza to be made into a terrible place like the city of Dresden in Germany during World War II. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – A politician Israel Moshe Feiglin called for the Gaza region, Palestine, to be made into a terrible place like the city of Dresden in Germany during World War II.

The member of parliament from the Likud Party said the Israeli military should raze Gaza and expel all Palestinians in the territory to Egypt.

Speaking to the Israel News Network (INN), Feiglin lamented that 18 days had passed since the Hamas attack and “we still haven’t taken revenge, in a biblical way…we didn’t immediately burn Gaza to ashes!”

“Israel’s immediate goal is to destroy Gaza; above ground and underground tunnels. Only then send troops in,” Feiglin told INN, whose call has now gone viral on social media.

“Make sure all the people of Gaza run to Rafiah. Creating an extraordinary humanitarian crisis. “Raise the entire area, like you did in Gush Katif and Yamit,” he added, as reported on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“Anything less than that, we will be defeated, and we will get the same thing again and again; even in worse ways.”

Gush Katif was a settlement in Gaza that was destroyed by Ariel Sharon’s government in 2005 as part of its withdrawal from the territory.

Meanwhile, Yamit is a settlement in Sinai that was bulldozed after the 1982 peace agreement returned the region to Egypt.

Feiglin criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reluctance to invade Gaza as a devastating move by Israel.

He also accused Netanyahu of turning Israel into America’s “banana republic”.