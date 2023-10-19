loading…

Israel’s police chief, Kobi Shabtai, threatened that Palestinian supporters would be sent to Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Not all Israeli citizens support the Zionist state’s atrocities in Gaza. Many Israelis also reject the violence carried out by their government.

Because Israeli citizens who reject the invasion and attacks on Gaza often hold demonstrations, the Israeli police chief, Kobi Shabtai, said there would be no tolerance at all for protests supporting Gaza in Israel. He threatened to send anti-war demonstrators into the besieged Palestinian enclave that Israel has bombarded daily for nearly two weeks.

Shabtai’s comments appeared in a video posted on the Israeli police TikTok channel on Tuesday (17/10/2023). Israeli media raised it on Wednesday (18/10/2023) after police broke up a demonstration in Haifa in support of Gaza, and arrested six people.

“Anyone who wants to become an Israeli citizen, welcome,” said Shabtai, reported by Al Jazeera. “Anyone who wants to identify with Gaza is welcome. I will put him on the bus heading there now.”

In the short video, Shabtai also said “there will be no tolerance for any incitement… there will be no permission to protest”.

He said that Israel “is in a state of war… we are not in a situation where we are going to let all kinds of people come and test us”.

Israel Police spokesman Eli Levy told Army Radio on Wednesday that since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 63 people in Israel had been arrested on suspicion of supporting or inciting “terror”.

Police officials told the Ynet news site on Wednesday that they were scouring social media for Palestinians in Israel who expressed support for Hamas, the group that runs the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel has imposed a “total siege” on Gaza, cutting off access to food, water, electricity and fuel for the strip’s 2.3 million residents after Gaza-based Hamas fighters launched an offensive into southern Israel on October 7. Israeli authorities say at least 1,400 people live in Gaza. People, mostly civilians, were killed in the attacks, more than 4,400 were injured and 199 others were taken prisoner by Hamas.