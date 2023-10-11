loading…

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli attack, at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

TEL AVIV – Likud Party member in the Israeli parliament Revital ‘Tally’ Gotliv called on Zionist forces to use a “doomsday weapon” against Gaza, which is believed to be a nuclear warhead.

In a tweet published October 9, 2023, Gotliv referred to missiles in Israel’s arsenal.

“Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic warning before considering troop deployment. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion. “May God protect all our strength,” he said.

In another post he said, “I urge you to go all out and use Doomsday weapons fearlessly against our enemies.”

He added, “Israel must use everything in its arsenal.”

He continued, “Only an explosion that rocks the Middle East will restore dignity, strength and security to this country! It’s time to kiss the end of the world. Shoot powerful missiles without limits. Not leveling the environment. Destroying and flattening Gaza. … mercilessly! mercilessly!”

(she)