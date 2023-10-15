loading…

Israel admits it misjudged Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A week after a deadly attack shocked Israel, Israeli National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said Saturday that he made a mistake when he previously said that the Palestinian group Hamas had been “deterred.”

“I made a mistake when I said Hamas was deterred after Operation Wall Guard,” Tzachi Hanegbi said at a press conference, referring to Israel’s offensive on Gaza in 2021.

“The setback Israel experienced on October 7 reflects errors made in all judgments over the past few years and especially in recent times, which we think Hamas, which was hit hardest in the Wall Guard operation, has learned a lesson from it,” he said. Hanegbi, reported by Anadolu.

Hanegbi added that Israel dealt a heavy blow to Islamic Jihad in Operation Shield and Arrow this May when Israel asked Hamas for support but Hamas refused.

“This is one of the reasons Israel thinks Hamas is afraid of getting involved in conflict,” he explained.

Denying accusations that Egyptian officials warned Israel that Hamas would attack, Hanegbi said: “I did not receive such a warning, nor did the head of the Mossad or the prime minister. They did not contact anyone regarding this matter. This is fake news that is not only us, but also the Egyptians who denied it.”

Regarding the Israeli citizens currently detained by Hamas, Hanegbi said that the government “is concerned with the issue of their return to the country” but so far there have been no negotiations on this issue.

Last weekend, as tensions in the Middle East increased dramatically, Israeli forces launched a sustained military offensive against the Gaza Strip, in response to military attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory.