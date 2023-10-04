loading…

Israel’s right-wing Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel’s right-wing Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Tuesday (3/10/2023) called for illegal Jewish settlers to be allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex at all times.

According to an Anadolu Agency report, “More than 500 settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque site on Tuesday, the fourth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, citing the Department of Islamic Endowments.”

Sukkot is a week-long holiday, which began on September 29 and will continue through October 6, ending the Jewish holiday season that began with celebrating Rosh Hashanah (New Year) on September 15.

The Haaretz newspaper quoted a letter Ben-Gvir sent to right-wing lawmakers in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) demanding open access for illegal Israeli settlers to the Muslim holy site.

In his letter, Ben-Gvir asked the Israeli security cabinet to immediately convene to consider opening the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque) to Jews 24 hours 7 days a week (24/7).

The right-wing minister voiced hope that his proposal would be supported by ministers from the far-right Religious Zionism Party led by hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israeli police began allowing Jewish settlers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in 2003, despite repeated criticism from Palestinians.

Jewish settlers are allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa compound in two shifts, morning and afternoon, except Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. The Jews call the area the Temple Mount. Jews claim it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

They annexed the entire city in 1980, an act never recognized by the international community.

(she)