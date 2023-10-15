loading…

The Israeli military denies deliberately attacking an evaluation convoy of residents from the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) denies intentionally killing civilians trying to flee northern Gaza through airstrikes. In contrast, the IDF said, any information coming from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave should be treated with extreme caution and suspicion because it serves their propaganda purposes.

While not completely ruling out the possibility of a “freak accident,” IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus insisted on Sunday that “no one targeted vehicles, no one targeted civilians” referring to Friday’s incident, which left dozens of people dead or injured.

The Israeli military spokesman showed a video showing cars driving down Salah al-Din street, following Israeli evacuation orders, before an explosion hit one of the vehicles.

“I’m not a forensic expert, I can’t say whether this was a roadside IED or an attack from above. “But what I can say with confidence, because we have asked for it, is that the IDF did not intentionally attack in that area,” Conricus said as quoted by Russia Today, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Health officials in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave on Friday claimed that Israeli airstrikes hit civilian cars in three separate locations, killing 70 people, and injuring up to 150 others.

The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, said that “this incident prompted many people to abandon evacuation efforts and return home.

However, an IDF spokesperson stressed: “When the Gaza Ministry of Health releases information regarding the number of people killed, whether they were armed or not, whether they were women or children, it is clear that the information is authorized by Hamas… and serves its propaganda purposes.”

The IDF spokesman went on to argue that it made no sense for the IDF to do this, especially since they wanted people to leave for the south.

“Who wants to stop civilians – the same organizations that carry out roadblocks,” he claimed.