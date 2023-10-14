loading…

Residents carry the victims of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. Photo/anadolu

GAZA – The Israeli army gave the Palestinian Red Crescent until 4 pm local time (1300 GMT) Saturday (14/10/2023) to evacuate the blockaded Al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli army first warned that the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City had to be evacuated at 6 a.m. Saturday (0300GMT).

The Israeli army then sent a new message to the Palestinian Red Crescent, giving a deadline of 4 pm local time to evacuate the hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stressed, “Many critical conditions are being treated in intensive care units in hospitals.”

“There are babies in incubators, and hundreds of civilians taking refuge in the area,” they said.

“Evacuation is impossible,” stressed the association.

The report also showed, “Tens of thousands of Palestinians refused to leave their homes in northern Gaza due to Israeli attacks.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent called on world leaders, the international community and the UN to halt Israel’s decision to evacuate the hospital and intervene to ensure the security of the institution.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and vigorous military campaign against the Gaza Strip, in response to military attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory.