Israel prepares to attack Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said, “Now is the time to fight.”

This is proven by Israel gathering tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned land invasion to destroy the Hamas group that rules the isolated area.

Halevi, however, said lessons could be learned from the security failures around Gaza that made the attack possible. “We will study, investigate, but now is war time,” he said.

Israel’s self-confidence is because the United States (US) is ready to provide any assistance without any conditions. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US military did not place any conditions on its security assistance to Israel, adding that Washington expected the Israeli military to “do the right thing” in waging its war against Hamas.

Austin is scheduled to be in Israel on Friday and plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Then, Israel’s parliament approved Netanyahu’s emergency unity government late Thursday, including a number of centrist opposition lawmakers, in a show of the country’s united resolve to fight Hamas.

Public broadcaster Kan said the death toll in Israel had risen to more than 1,300. Dozens of Israeli and foreign hostages were brought back to Gaza; Israel says it has identified 97 of them.

Israel has responded so far by encircling Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, and launching a bombing campaign that has devastated entire neighborhoods. Gaza authorities say more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

Sirens warning of rocket fire were heard in Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Friday morning.