loading…

Major General Nimrod Aloni was reportedly captured by Palestinian fighters and made hostage. Photo/Middle East Monitor

GAZA – An Israeli Army commander, Major General Nimrod Aloni, was reportedly captured by Hamas fighters several hours after a surprise attack called Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

According to Latesly.com, Aloni was arrested along with several of his troops by Hamas fighters. News of the arrest spread on various social media platforms.

Middle East Monitor also reported the arrest of an Israeli general named Nimrod Aloni. It was a big victory for Hamas because it captured a general.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Islamic Jihad claimed the arrest of Israeli soldiers. Islamic Jihad, which operates in Gaza, claimed its fighters had also captured “many” Israeli soldiers. In a post on Telegram, a spokesperson calling himself Abu Hamza stated:

“We confirmed in the al-Quds Brigade that now, Alhamdulillah, we have many Zionist soldiers in captivity in our hands.”

Islamic Jihad is one of several Islamic fighting groups operating in Gaza. The Quds Brigade is its armed wing. This group collaborates with Hamas but also maintains independence.

The group is also active in the West Bank and has carried out several attacks against Israelis there.

Israel last year said a series of attacks on its leadership had “set them back decades”.

Earlier, Hamas’ military wing, the Qassim Brigades, had released a video showing at least three men in civilian clothes being held captive by militants, claiming the three were Israeli soldiers.

The video, seen on social media, claimed the captives were “enemies” captured during the attack.