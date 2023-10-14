loading…

Palestinians search for victims under rubble after an Israeli attack, in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, October 14, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

TEL AVIV – A Hamas fighter who Israel said led a commando unit in last week’s attack in southern Israel has been killed in an airstrike.

The Israeli military claimed this on Saturday (14/10/2023). “Israeli military aircraft killed Ali Qadi, company commander of Hamas’ Nukhba (elite) commandos,” said an Israeli statement without specifying the location or time of the attack.

A Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian group had “no comment” on Israel’s claims.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Qadi, 37, was the commander of an elite Hamas unit.

Both Palestinian officials and Israeli military statements said Qadi was one of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in 2011 in exchange for a soldier, Gilad Shalit, captured by Hamas in 2006.

Qadi was arrested by Israel in 2005 on charges of kidnapping and murdering an Israeli man who media reports at the time identified as an intermediary for the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Palestinians rushed to flee northern Gaza on Saturday after Israel ordered nearly half of Gaza’s population to flee to the south.

Israel also carried out a limited ground offensive ahead of a larger ground offensive that was expected to be launched.

Tensions escalated a week after Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel.