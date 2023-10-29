loading…

Two US arms companies profited from the Israeli invasion which killed 8,000 people in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Ministry of Health in Gaza, Palestine, on Sunday (22/10/2023), announced the number of deaths due to the invasion Israel since October 7, it has reached more than 8,000 people.

From this horror, two United States (US) weapons companies have come clean about the profits of their business.

The two American arms companies are Raytheon and General Dynamics.

Executives from both American defense contractors told investors that Israel’s brutal war on Gaza would be good for business – with one predicting a recent fourfold increase in artillery production would not be enough to meet additional demand.

In the weeks since the Hamas group launched attacks on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds more, the Israeli military has pounded the Gaza Strip with thousands of bombs – killing thousands of Palestinians – and cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity supplies for the population. .

Before its ground invasion, Israel had asked more than a million people to evacuate northern Gaza – an order the UN said was “impossible to carry out… without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

The United States provides billions in aid to Israel each year, and President Joe Biden recently requested $14 billion in new funding for US military aid to Israel, in addition to $61 billion for Ukraine to help Kyiv fight off a Russian invasion.

US officials have reportedly raised concerns that Israel has no real plan for an exit strategy following its ground invasion of Gaza, according to the Financial Times.

Whatever happens, the escalation of the conflict will certainly benefit defense contractors, who have seen business boom as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives high demand for fighter planes, missiles, tanks, artillery, ammunition and bombs.