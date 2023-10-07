loading…

Israeli intelligence failed to prevent the Al-Aqsa Operation Storm attack. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, will be remembered as an intelligence failure for the ages.

Within hours, thousands of Gazans broke through the border fence into southern Israel, surprising local military positions. Palestinian fighters kidnap and kill Israelis in southern border communities, filming their attacks as they advance in various locations.

“In one example, a Gaza television journalist delivered a stand-up report about an attack from inside Israel, an almost unthinkable moment,” said Peter Beaumont, an expert on war and conflict in the Middle East, as reported by the Guardian.

Although images of several thousand rockets streaking across the sky have become commonplace over the years during periodic escalations in fighting around Gaza. But footage of Hamas strike teams moving through the streets of communities like Sderot, blowing up kibbutz gates shows a sight unseen by most Israelis, for whom flash attacks in towns have become a fact of life.

According to Beaumont, it is surprising that Israel’s surveillance of Palestinian society is sophisticated and invasive, and monitoring Hamas activities in particular is one of the security agencies’ most important tasks. “Israel’s surveillance technology industry, as evidenced by the Pegasus spyware scandal, is among the most advanced in the world and is failing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Middle East political analyst Nour Odeh told Al Jazeera there was no warning about what was to come.

“Those who have talked about such raids in the past have been accused of being science fiction fans. We must remember that Israel is a military power and the differences between the Israeli and Palestinian militaries are enormous. “So what we see today is certainly beyond expectations,” said Odeh.

“But analysts have been warning for months about what is happening to Palestinians in the occupied territories and in Gaza. So everyone who knows what is going on knows that the calm so far is deceptive, and knows something big is going to happen,” Odeh added.

