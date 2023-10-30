loading…

Israeli troops attacked the main city of northern Gaza from both sides. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Troops and tanks Israel attacked the main northern city of Gaza from both sides on Monday (30/10/2023), three days after they began a major ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave that has drawn more international calls for civilians to be protected.

The Israeli military said it had struck more than 600 militant targets over the past few days as it expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the war enters its fourth week.

The militants said they had repelled an attempted Israeli tank attack on Gaza City from the east and fought them on the border with Israel.

“Our task today is to fight and fight,” the Islamic Jihad militant group, which fights alongside Hamas, said in a statement, adding that now was not the time for a ceasefire.

The Israeli military says it has killed four prominent Hamas operatives.

“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Neither party commented on the other party’s report.

Israel renewed warnings for civilians to move from the north of the small coastal territory to the south as it began a major offensive into Gaza on Friday night in pursuit of Hamas militants it says are hiding in the labyrinthine tunnels beneath Gaza City.

Many people remain in the city, afraid of becoming homeless like their ancestors and worried about Israeli bombardment in the south.