GAZA – Jet-jet tempur Israel has bombarded Gaza, Palestine, in response to a massive Hamas attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa. As many as 10 Indonesian citizens (WNI) are in danger because they still live in Gaza.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas since last Saturday has killed more than 700 people in Israel and hundreds of others kidnapped.

In contrast, Israeli air strikes—part of a Zionist military operation called Operation Iron Sword—have killed 413 people.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll from the Zionist military airstrikes included 78 children. More than 2,300 other people were injured.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) said that it continues to coordinate closely with the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) Amman, the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo and the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut to monitor the situation in Palestine and prepare contingency plans.

“Evacuation is one part of the contingency plan,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written statement.

Based on the latest data update, currently there are 45 Indonesian citizens in Palestine, of which 10 Indonesian citizens are in Gaza and 35 Indonesian citizens are in the West Bank. These 10 Indonesian citizens in Gaza are in danger.

Apart from the 45 Indonesian citizens, there are 230 Indonesian citizens who are carrying out religious tourism at various points in Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that to date no Indonesian citizens have become victims.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks Indonesian citizens in Palestine and Israel to increase their vigilance and continue to communicate with Indonesian representatives,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“For Indonesian citizens who have plans to visit the region, please postpone and not travel to either Palestine or Israel. “For emergencies, immediately contact the hotlines of the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo and the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut.”

