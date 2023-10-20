loading…

Israel has prepared three scenarios against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the war would be divided into three stages. This was a signal that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would launch a ground attack on Gaza.

The first phase, Gallant said, was a “military campaign with gunfire and then with tactical maneuvers, the aim of which was to kill the agents and damage the infrastructure” to destroy Hamas.

After that, Gallant said at a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting, the intensity of the fighting would decrease.

“The final stage of this conflict will include the establishment of a new security regime in the Gaza Strip, the elimination of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip and the creation of a new security reality for Israeli citizens,” he said as reported by Al Jazeera.

His comments came a day after the defense minister told Israeli troops massed near the Gaza fence that they would soon see the besieged enclave “from the inside”.

Later, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner revealed that Israel was aware that its response to the Hamas attack on October 7 could trigger a wider regional conflict, which could be a “major challenge.”

“The IDF needs to be prepared for that,” Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told CNN on Friday. He noted that the military had called up some 300,000 reservists to prepare for the possibility of a wider conflict.”

Lerner said that although reserve forces would focus on Gaza, the IDF had strengthened its forces along the northern border with Lebanon where Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Islamist movement, has increasingly clashed with Israel. military over the past week.

On Friday, Israel’s Defense Ministry said at least 23,000 residents of Kiryat Shmona, located near the Lebanese border, had been asked to evacuate in addition to previous plans to evacuate 28 communities living within 2 kilometers of the Lebanese border.