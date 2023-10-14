loading…

Israeli tanks take up positions near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

TEL AVIV – The Israeli army has drawn up military plans for the besieged Gaza Strip. The Palestinian enclave could experience territorial changes if Hamas puts up prolonged resistance to Israeli ground attacks.

This statement was revealed by an Israeli colonel to Middle East Eye.

On Friday morning (13/10/2023), the Israeli military announced a massive evacuation order for nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, and asked 1.1 million Palestinians to immediately flee to the south.

UN secretary general spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “UN officials working in Gaza were informed by the Israeli army that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza must move to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours.”

The colonel, who spoke to MEE on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli military had drawn up plans to encircle the northern Gaza region while airstrikes hit the rest of the enclave.

The Israeli colonel said, “The army has divided the enclave into sectors and identified the points and settlements (in the Gaza Strip) that will be surrounded.”

He added, “Special operations will be carried out at at least 25 points in the sub-sector.”

The colonel said that if Israel continues the land invasion, Israeli troops could remain in the Gaza Strip for a long, but undetermined, period of time.

While meeting with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the “forced displacement” of Palestinians would be a “second Nakba”.