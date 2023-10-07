The radical Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, announced that it had taken several Israeli people hostage during Saturday’s ground attack in southern Israel. The same was done by Islamic Jihad, another radical Palestinian group active in the Strip. At the moment very little is known about the situation of the Israeli hostages: photos and videos have been circulating for hours showing numerous civilians taken hostage by Hamas militiamen, but it is not known with certainty how many there are or how many of them are civilians or soldiers. The Israeli government and army had no comment on the matter.

It is not yet entirely clear whether the hostages are still in Israeli territory, in the population centers where the Hamas militiamen have barricaded themselves to face the Israeli army, or whether they have been taken to the Gaza Strip. Especially in the latter case, the possibility that dozens of hostages were taken to Gaza would be disastrous for Israel and would strengthen Hamas: the radical Palestinian group would find itself in the hands of “bargaining pawns” essential for demanding concessions from the Israeli state, while at the same time Israel itself would have much more difficulty carrying out violent retaliation in the Strip, knowing that Israeli civilians and soldiers could be there.

In fact, the hostage issue could become one of the most important elements of these new clashes between Hamas and Israel in the next few hours or days, and could have consequences that go beyond Saturday’s attack.

At the moment the issue must be treated with extreme caution, because there is very little information available: the fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing and at the same time the Israeli army is bombing the Gaza Strip. This makes it difficult to get a precise idea of ​​what is happening.

There are mainly two possibilities: the first is that the militiamen took Israeli hostages and barricaded themselves with them in the towns they attacked. This situation in itself would be very complicated, because the militiamen can use the hostages as a blackmail weapon against the Israeli army which has launched a large military operation to liberate all areas of southern Israel from the presence of Hamas.

But the far more serious possibility for Israel is that at least some hostages have been taken into the Gaza Strip, and are therefore under the control of Hamas.

In this case, freeing these hostages and returning them alive to Israel would become one of the most important priorities of all for the Israeli government. For ethical reasons, obviously, but also political ones: if the hostages were mistreated or even killed, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in the history of Israel, would become the object of enormous criticism, in a moment already extremely complicated due to the criticism due to the contested justice reform. Numerous testimonies have already been circulating in recent hours from Israeli civilians who live in the communities attacked by the militiamen and who accuse the government of not having done enough to defend them. TV and radio stations are also broadcasting statements from civilians who say they no longer have news of their relatives and friends, and do not know whether they have been killed or kidnapped.

If the Israeli government were unable to return the hostages to Israel, it would be a very serious defeat.

This makes any Israeli hostages extremely valuable to Hamas and other radical Palestinian groups. Hamas could use them to force concessions on Israel. For example, it could call for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. It is estimated that in Israeli prisons there are almost 4,500 Palestinians detained for “security” reasons, that is, because they are considered, even in an extremely loose manner, to be a threat to the Israeli state. Many of these people have affiliations with Hamas and other Palestinian groups, and it cannot be ruled out that Hamas could use the hostages to demand a prisoner exchange.

Daoud Shihab, spokesman for Islamic Jihad, has already said that “every release on our part has a price”, and called for the release of “all our prisoners from Israeli prisons”.

The possible presence of hostages in the Gaza Strip could make any military retaliation operations by the Israeli army against Hamas more complicated, even if at the moment this does not seem to be the case: shortly after the land attack by Hamas, Israel began heavy bombing of the Gaza Strip.