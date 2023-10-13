loading…

Two Israeli ministers were criticized by their citizens because their policies sparked the Hamas war. Photo/Instagram/Telegraph

GAZA – Two Israeli cabinet ministers were booed during a visit to a hospital to see the injured as anger rises in the country amid escalating ongoing war between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Hamas fighters.

This shows that some Israelis are disappointed with Netanyahu’s policies which tend to be harsh and suppress the Palestinian people. That resulted in systematic anger and resistance from Hamas.

Israeli Environment Minister Idit Silman was forced to return from hospital after anguished residents accused the government of “ruining the country”.

Silman came to visit those receiving treatment at Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tzrifin in central Israel after a deadly attack by Hamas and was seen talking to a family member outside when the situation escalated, forcing him to return.

“You have destroyed this country! Get out of here!” an unknown person said to him, reported by The Independent.

An Israeli man said: “Now it’s our turn to stand together – left and right – and help without you. You’ve destroyed our country. Go!”

“How are you not embarrassed to fight again?” he added.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Nir Barkat also faced angry crowds when he visited the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv to meet the injured.

Barkat was seen standing and listening as frustrated family members confronted him. “Do you understand where you are taking us?” a man asked. “Can you see what happened to us?”