GAZA – Israel’s indiscriminate military offensive on Gaza has killed 1,100 Palestinians and destroyed schools and hospitals, while the besieged enclave remains under blockade.

Activists say the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity, water and fuel supplies to the enclave constitutes collective punishment against its entire population of 2.3 million people and violates international law.

Israel says there will be no water and fuel supplies until Hamas returns Israeli prisoners captured on Saturday after Israel’s deadliest attack by a Palestinian armed group.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and 3,000 others injured after Hamas fighters entered Israel using paragliders and rampaged through neighborhoods near the Gaza border fence. An estimated 150 people have been taken prisoner by Palestinian fighters.

US President Joe Biden has announced to send ammunition to Israel after pledging “unwavering” support to the country following Hamas attacks. According to media reports, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden refrained from urging Israel to exercise restraint during its military offensive.

“We uphold the laws of war,” said the US president.

But what exactly are the laws of war? And is it enforced because Israeli bombing has killed at least 260 children and 230 women?

Here are 5 reasons why bombing Israel is a violation of international law.

1. Israel’s occupation of Gaza is an armed conflict



According to Human Rights Watch, Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza is considered an “ongoing armed conflict” under international humanitarian law, governed by Common Article 3 of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, supplemented by the 1977 Additional Protocol.

These laws of war prohibit collective punishment of a population. At the most basic level, they say conflicting parties should:

2. Israel Deliberately Attacks Civilian Casualties in Gaza



Hamas’ killing of civilians has been widely condemned. Currently, international attention is focused on Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on the trapped residents of the Gaza Strip, and this suffering will only increase as the ground offensive continues.