Israel continues to launch land and sea attacks on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched heavy artillery attacks on northern Gaza, with several explosions heard every minute.

A CNN team on the ground at an Israeli checkpoint near the Gaza Strip perimeter observed and heard intense and continuous explosions and air power. Smoke was also seen rising from the bag.

Some of the explosions were so powerful that the impact could be physically felt where the team was located, about a kilometer from the border.

IDF reservists manning the position told CNN that Friday night was the most intense night of the bombardment. They have been in the region since October 7 when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people and took hundreds hostage.

They said that although there had been numerous warnings of fire coming from Gaza in the past three weeks, there had been little warning on Friday and so far none on Saturday.

They said the bombings observed and heard on Saturday morning were not as severe as those in the evening.

Israeli forces have cleared a large perimeter around the Gaza Strip, fearing the influx of anti-tank weapons.

Meanwhile, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday morning that Israeli ground forces were inside Gaza after entering the enclave overnight from the north.

“Israeli troops entered the Gaza Strip and expanded the ground operation in which infantry, armored and technician units as well as artillery with heavy fire took part,” Hagari said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.