Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan. Photo/epa

NEW YORK – Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in an interview with Iranian media that the current government in Tehran shows behavior similar to Nazi Germany.

“The current Ayatollah regime is exactly like the Nazi regime during the Second World War,” Erdan said on Saturday (14/10/2023), in an interview with the London-based media organization Iran International.

He added, “The world needs to understand that they must be confronted with credible military threats, because they pose a direct threat to all of us.”

About 1,300 people were killed in the Al Aqsa Storm operation last Saturday morning when a large number of Hamas fighters entered Israel after firing a barrage of rockets into its territory.

This incident has been called the largest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.

Reports also indicate Hamas fighters are holding around 150 people hostage. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant both indicated they believed Iran should bear responsibility for the attack.

Israel has responded to Hamas attacks by bombarding Gaza with air and artillery strikes that have left thousands of civilians dead and destroyed much of the infrastructure in the enclave.

Around 2,300 Palestinians were reported killed, including women and children.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has denied Tehran is formally involved in Hamas operations, despite having expressed strong support for Hamas.