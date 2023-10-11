loading…

Israeli air strikes kill more than 1,000 Palestinians, turning the Gaza Strip into rubble. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Ministry of Health Palestine said 1,055 people were killed and 5,184 injured in Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Al Arabiya correspondents report that Israeli soldiers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank and arrested several others in clashes with civilians in the region. Tensions are rising in the West Bank between Palestinian civilians and settlers and Israeli forces amid ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, residents of the Gaza Strip scrambled for shelter as Israeli warplanes attacked neighborhood after neighborhood in the small coastal enclave.

The Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip – which is home to universities, media organizations and offices of aid organizations – was reduced to rubble as Israel continued to bomb the area and several other parts of the city, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (11/10/2023) .

As Gaza Strip residents crowd UN schools and the number of safe neighborhoods dwindles, humanitarian groups are pleading for corridors to funnel aid to the area, and warning that hospitals full of injured people are running out of supplies.

Al Arabiya reported at least 500 people from Gaza went to the West Bank city of Ramallah, where residents of the area offered their homes to hundreds fleeing Israeli violence.

The UN has warned that residents of the Gaza Strip will not be able to escape Israeli bombardment if attacks on the area continue.

Israel has stopped the entry of food, fuel and medicine into the Gaza Strip, and the only remaining access from Egypt was closed on Tuesday after air strikes near the border.

Israel appears determined to destroy Hamas’ control in the Gaza Strip, following unprecedented attacks in which militants gunned down civilians in their homes, on the streets and at a mass outdoor music festival, while taking several people hostage. . At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas operations.