Israel launches a counterattack on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel launched a counterattack by sending fighter jets to target Hamas defense bases in Gaza.

According to local Palestinian officials, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed 161 people and injured nearly 1,000.

Later, a Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance was targeted by an Israeli airstrike outside the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, leaving several Palestinians injured.

A correspondent for the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli plane fired a missile directly at ambulances stationed in front of the hospital, resulting in a number of fatalities. Several victims, including a paramedic, are in critical condition.

According to the BBC, Israel said previously that it had begun attacking targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a “barrage of rockets” which was part of an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants.

Then CNN reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had released a video of what it said was an airstrike against Hamas in Gaza in the last few hours.

Aerial video of the missile attack released by the IDF shows the powerful explosion caused by the attack. Among the targets were electricity poles and several people who were running

In Gaza, the roar of Israeli warplanes was heard followed by loud explosions and billows of black smoke. The streets of Gaza on Saturday were mostly empty of cars and people. The streets were empty as people gathered at shops, bakeries and gas stations to buy supplies.

According to Al Jazeera, in Gaza, people rushed to buy supplies to anticipate the conflict that would occur in the coming days. Some people fled their homes and headed for shelters.