loading…

An Israeli airstrike killed Nasim Abu Ajina, a Hamas commander who formed a paragliding unit. Photo/Collage/Sindonews

TEL AVIV – Air attack Israel killed a commander Hamas the formation of the paragliding unit which took part in the surprise attack on October 7.

Israeli military officials confirmed that Nasim Abu Ajina, commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion of the Hamas Northern Brigade, was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Monday evening.

Footage shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows Israeli fighter jets attacking his house. A series of large explosions can be seen in the video.

Abu Ajina was responsible for the October 7 invasion that killed around 1,400 people and took 239 hostages. The attack began with paragliders descending on the Nova music festival near kibbutz Re’im at dawn and slaughtering many revelers.

Festivalgoers saw people falling around them as more than 250 people were killed in a surprise cross-border attack that sparked the worst Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

The IDF said Abu Ajina’s death was a major blow to Hamas’ ability to disrupt IDF operations in the field.

“Fighter jets guided by intelligence from Amman and Shin Bet, last night killed the commander of the Beit Lahia battalion in Hamas’ northern division, Nasim Abu Ajina, who carried out the deadly Hamas attack on October 7 on Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv Hathara,” read the IDF post. on X, formerly Twitter.

“In the past, he commanded Hamas’ air force, and took part in developing the terrorist organization’s drone and paraglider capabilities. “Eliminating him represents significant damage to the Hamas terrorist organization’s efforts to disrupt IDF ground operations,” continued the statement as reported by the Daily Mail, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Israeli fighter jets continue to pound the Gaza Strip non-stop. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said 8,525 people were killed as a result of the bombing campaign, most of them children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international calls for a ceasefire, saying it would mean ‘surrendering’ to the Hamas group he has vowed to destroy.

(ian)