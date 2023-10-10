loading…

Hamas called for general mobilization next Friday as a form of support for Gaza after Israeli air strikes killed 770 Palestinians. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Resistance group Palestine , Hamas called for a general mobilization of Arab, Islamic and free world countries on Friday to show support for Gaza, where more than 770 people have died as a result of massive Israeli bombardment.

“This is a call to the Palestinian people and the people of the Arab and Islamic world as well as the people of the free world, we announce a general mobilization on Friday to support Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and Gaza who are struggling,” Hamas said on Telegram as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

Hamas said Friday would be an opportunity to show love and support for the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian resistance group also called on the “revolutionary youth” of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem to clash with the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that another 18 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank.

Meanwhile the Israeli military said that Gaza’s parliament and civil ministry were legitimate targets in its attack on Hamas, as the Palestinian group continued to fire rockets at Israel on the fourth day of fighting.

Israel continued its deadly bombardment of the impoverished and overcrowded Gaza Strip on Tuesday after Hamas threatened to execute around 150 hostages they kidnapped in last weekend’s raid if airstrikes continued without warning.

Hamas says it will be forced to take such action if Israel does not stop its barbaric and criminal attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza.