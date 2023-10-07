loading…

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was the target of an Israeli attack. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli air strikes destroyed the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. One local MER-C staff, Abu Romzi, who was near the location of the martyrdom as a result of the attack.

The sad news was conveyed by Farid, one of the MER-C volunteers who is still in the Gaza Strip.

“We were at Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis’ guest house, suddenly we heard a very strong explosion. It turned out that a rocket shot from an Israeli fighter plane fell very close to our location and destroyed the MER-C operational car which was in front of Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis’ guest house. said Farid.

“Abu Romzi, a local MER-C staff member who was near the ambulance, became a martyr and was rushed to the Indonesian Hospital,” he continued. The attack also caused damage to Wisma dr. Joserizal Jurnalis, where volunteers live in the Indonesian Hospital area.

Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, condemned Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip which targeted hospitals. “We condemn Israel’s attack on Gaza which targeted a hospital!” said Sarbini.

He also conveyed his deep sorrow for the martyrdom of local MER-C staff, Abu Romzi who has been on duty since 2011 and other Gazans who also became victims of Israel’s brutal attack on the Gaza Strip. “We request that the border of Gaza be immediately opened for the entry of international aid to the Gaza Strip,” he added.

Sarbini further said that the Indonesian Government could immediately urge the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session regarding this matter.

