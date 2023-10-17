loading…

Palestinians stand near buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes at the Rafah border crossing, Gaza Strip, on Monday, October 16, 2023. Photo/AP/Hatem Ali

GAZA – Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza, hitting homes housing people seeking a safer place and destroying 18 members of the same family.

Three families who fled Gaza City were in a house that was attacked Monday morning (16/10/2023) in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The attack killed dozens of people and left nine buried in the rubble, according to surviving family members.

A large crater marks where the building originally stood.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, the bodies of 18 members of the Ghabayen family were loaded into a truck.

“This is one family,” said Mustafa Ghabayen, a relative. “Eighteen martyrs and three others are still under the rubble.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said its fighters had targeted five Israeli posts along the border in the south of the country.

Hezbollah said in a brief statement that various types of “direct weapons” were used in the Monday afternoon attack.

Hezbollah fighters have destroyed surveillance cameras placed at Israeli posts along the border amid rising tensions.

Israel threatens Hezbollah not to get involved in the ongoing war between the Zionist regime and Hamas fighters.

