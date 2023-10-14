loading…

The Israeli army deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles along with military personnel to the Gaza border area in Sderot, Israel, on October 13, 2023. Photo/Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The Israeli occupation army on Friday night (13/10/2023) warned that Al-Awdeh Hospital located in Jabaliya would be bombed.

Israel sent a warning notice asking all patients and people in the hospital to be evacuated.

According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa) correspondent in Gaza, the process of evacuating patients and medical personnel is underway, and all patients will be transferred to the Indonesian Hospital.

These threats and warnings occur amidst very poor health and humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The entire health care system is on the verge of collapse due to power outages and Israel’s refusal to allow electricity, water and fuel into Gaza since the start of the offensive seven days ago.

There are thousands of injured people crowding the corridors of hospitals and health centers, which are constantly receiving new victims from Israeli attacks.

Earlier on Friday, dozens of Gaza residents were killed, and around 200 people were injured in the latest massacre carried out by Israeli troops against the residents of Gaza City.

Residents were forced to leave their homes and head to the southern part of Gaza after the occupation demanded evacuation from northern Gaza.

According to local sources, the occupation forces targeted three convoys of Palestinians at separate locations on Salah Al-Din and Al-Rasheed roads as they tried to reach the southern area of ​​Wadi Gaza.

The attack killed 70 residents, mostly children and women, and injured 200 others.

(she)