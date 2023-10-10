Since the day of Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel, there has been much discussion about how it was possible that the state of Israel, which on a military and intelligence level is one of the most advanced and strongest in the Middle East, failed to initially predict and then to stop a military aggression carried out by a much less militarily strong and prepared group. Israel’s failure will probably be talked about for a long time, and what happened will be the subject of studies and commissions of inquiry. Already in recent days one of the main issues has concerned the intelligence failure, that is, the inability of the Israeli secret services to understand that Hamas was preparing a massive invasion of Israeli territory.

To the intelligence and military failure we must also add the failure of the Israeli ruling class and in particular of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history. Netanyahu has been prime minister of Israel for most of the last 15 years and over time he has directed politics and public life towards priorities increasingly distant from national security and the resolution of the Palestinian issue. This situation has progressively led to a weakening of Israel’s ability to respond to an attack like the one carried out by Hamas on Saturday.

Intelligence failure

The first and most obvious problem for Israel was the intelligence’s failure to predict that Hamas was preparing a major attack. A coordinated attack of this kind, which was carried out by land, air and sea and involved, according to estimates made by Reuters, around a thousand people, was certainly prepared intensively for months. Israel uses sophisticated surveillance systems in the Gaza Strip, and its security services have spies infiltrated within the main armed organizations operating in the Strip.

According to a very informed investigation carried out by Reuters, Hamas managed to carry out the preparation of the attack without being discovered mainly thanks to a complex operation of deception and misdirection. For at least a couple of years, that is, since the end of the last war with Israel in 2021, Hamas has made Israeli intelligence believe that it is not ready for a new armed confrontation. It stopped rocket attacks from the Strip completely (only the smaller radical Islamic Jihad group continued sporadically) and made sure to show interest in the economic incentives Israel offered to abandon the policy of terror, as well as development programs that they allowed the inhabitants of the Strip to work on Israeli territory.

A source within Israel’s security apparatus told Reuters that intelligence was convinced that Hamas was more interested in ruling the Gaza Strip than “killing Jews”. For this reason, even if in the meantime military training was carried out on hundreds of men inside the Strip, Israeli intelligence classified them as routine exercises, and not as preparation for a major operation.

Added to this was a policy of absolute secrecy: only very few people even within the Hamas leadership knew about the attack plan, to prevent Israeli spies from finding out about it. Even the men who trained for months didn’t really know what they were training for.

Military failure

Added to the inability of Israeli intelligence to predict the Hamas attack is the army’s inability to effectively counter it once it has begun. At least in theory, the fortified border between Israel and the Gaza Strip should have been continuously monitored and should not have been so easy to tamper with and demolish. Furthermore, even once it was knocked down, it is difficult to understand how it was possible for the Hamas militiamen to have traveled tens of kilometers undisturbed on motorcycles until they reached the Israeli settlements and kibbutzim, where they carried out terrible violence against civilians and kidnapped dozens of people .

The Israeli army has helicopters and military jets that could have flown in to intercept the militants once they had identified them, and the settlements near the border with the Gaza Strip, which are notoriously more exposed to threats from Hamas, should have been better off protected with vehicles and soldiers. If this didn’t happen it was partly because the threat from Hamas had been underestimated and no one within the Israeli intelligence community really believed that an attack like Saturday’s was possible.

Secondly, because the presence of the Israeli army in the south of the country, near the Gaza Strip, was “scarce and ill-prepared”, as a US analyst also told Reuters. In recent years, a substantial portion of Israeli military forces stationed in the south had been transferred north to operate in the West Bank and protect Israeli settler communities in that area. It is indeed true that in recent years the violence has been concentrated above all in the West Bank, but it is also true that the protection of settlers has always been one of the political priorities of Netanyahu’s right-wing and far-right governments.

The profound unpreparedness of the army in southern Israel was also seen in the response to the attack: what should be one of the most prepared armies in the world took three full days to completely eliminate the Palestinian militiamen from its territory. In the early stages of the attack, on Saturday, the militants managed to enter at least one Israeli military base and set fire to the army’s armored vehicles, almost undisturbed. In the Israeli communities attacked, for hours the population remained at the mercy of Hamas militiamen, who massacred indiscriminately before the soldiers arrived.

Political failure

The intelligence and military problems have at least in part a political origin, and stem from decisions made by Netanyahu, who has governed the country for much of the past few years. Many have noted how the recent dispute over the reform of the Israeli Supreme Court has involved army reservists, who in recent months had often refused compulsory calls, in a kind of strike that had never been seen in Israel and which perhaps created some immediate problems to the army’s preparation.

But Netanyahu’s problematic decisions are much older and deeper. First of all, over the years Netanyahu has been accused on more than one occasion of weakening the army and intelligence and of trying to subjugate both to his political priorities. Although it may seem strange for European political systems, where right-wing politicians have greater affinities with the armed and police forces, in Israel the army is a relatively moderate and secular force, which is often seen as an element of opposition to the right-wing religious extremist allied with Netanyahu. From the army emerged some of Netanyahu’s best-known political opponents, such as Ehud Barak, who was chief of staff, and Benny Gantz, who is one of the current opposition leaders and who was also chief of staff.

Although for many years Netanyahu’s nickname was “Mr. Security”, Mr. Security, in reality over the years there have been many members of the Israeli defense community who have openly criticized Netanyahu and his policies, including some former heads of the Mossad, the external secret services, and of the Shin Bet, the internal secret services. According to many analyses, Netanyahu, seeing the leadership of the armed forces and intelligence as a possible internal adversary, has very often weakened it, rather than strengthened it.

Another rather important reason for the political failure is that, especially in recent years, Netanyahu’s governments have had political priorities totally different from national security. Netanyahu had to face corruption trials (some of which are still open) and especially after the last elections he linked his political survival to the formation of the most far-right coalition in the history of Israel, which includes Jewish fundamentalist parties. The coalition focused on controversial reforms such as that of the Supreme Court and on unconditional support for the movement of settlers building settlements on the Palestinian territories of the West Bank: the defense of the settlers, among other things, had tied up many army resources far away from the Gaza Strip.

“The government was fixated on a plan that had nothing to do with national security,” Yuval Shany, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told the New York Times. In pursuing this plan, Netanyahu had convinced a large part of his electorate – and the Israeli public – that the Palestinian issue was not really a priority to be solved, but a problem that could be managed with temporary expedients, and that the best way to ensuring Israel’s security was maintaining the status quo. For years Netanyahu has effectively tried to make the Palestinian issue negligible, normalizing Israel’s relations with various Arab countries and trying to build a new system of regional alliances that ignores the conditions of the Palestinians.

In this sense, Netanyahu’s policy has been successful: for years the Palestinian issue has “disappeared from the global political agenda”, as the New York Times wrote. Even within Israel, people began to think that it was possible to maintain the status quo forever, and that the issue should not be addressed as a political problem, with negotiations and negotiations, but as a security problem, with the army and surveillance. This approach failed spectacularly on Saturday.