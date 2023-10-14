Israel-Hamas war: raids and incursions in Gaza. The US asks to postpone the ground offensive

Air raids and land incursions during the night in Gaza while appeals from humanitarian organizations to Israel continue to revoke the evacuation order for Palestinians living in the Strip. Israel’s air raids in the Gaza Strip do not stop during the night: the Palestinian agency Maan reports that the missiles also hit homes, causing deaths and injuries. “The United States has asked Israel to postpone its ground offensive until a humanitarian corridor is established” the Israeli media announced, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. According to the report, “it is unclear what the Israeli response to the request was.”

According to UN estimates, tens of thousands of people are already fleeing towards the South. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the series of carpet bombings is “just the beginning.” Israeli ground forces have carried out “localized” raids in Gaza over the past 24 hours “to clear the area of ​​terrorists and weapons” and try to find “missing persons” following the massacre of civilians perpetrated by Hamas last Saturday.

Meanwhile, tension remains high even outside the Strip. While the search for hostages in the hands of Hamas continues, during the night the Israeli army (IDF) bombed some Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon after the air defense forces – as reported by the Jerusalem Post – had intercepted two unidentified aircraft over Haifa. Clashes and deaths in the West Bank.

There have been several appeals from world leaders and NGOs for aid to the civilian population. “No guarantees have been provided for their safety during transit or for the civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip, while the fighting continues,” underline twelve humanitarian organizations calling for a halt to the evacuation order. Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders reports, the ultimatum to leave the Al Awda hospital, where the wounded are continuing to be treated, has been postponed (to 6 am local time). According to the Ministry of Health, 1,900 civilians have been killed in Gaza.

Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, brought around 150 Israeli hostages to the Strip, foreigners and dual nationals, according to Tel Aviv. The international community – including Italy – calls for a de-escalation of the conflict. “We need immediate humanitarian access across Gaza,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. And US President Joe Biden has said addressing the humanitarian crisis is a “priority”.

Tensions, however, rose across the Middle East, with angry protests in support of the Palestinians, while Israel faced the threat of a separate clash with Hezbollah in Lebanon. During demonstrations against Israel in the West Bank, 14 people died, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A Reuters journalist has been killed in southern Lebanon, the international news agency reported. Two other Reuters reporters were injured, as were two from AFP and two from Al Jazeera. “Do not use civilians as shields”: the European Union thus condemns Hamas’ position. “It is important to clarify that Hamas must not stop people from fleeing or use them as a human shield, this would be another atrocity by Hamas. Using civilians as a human shield is tantamount to a war crime,” said Eric Mamer, spokesman for European Commission.

Subscribe to the newsletter