Israel’s attack on Gaza

War Israel, Italy plays a key role. The planes bombing Hamas depart from Sicily

The war between Israel e Hamas continues, Gaza it was devastated by at least 6000 rockets and the Palestinians are fleeing towards Egypt. In this dramatic scenario, Italy’s involvement also emerges, as the US has chosen the Sigonella base in Sicily to launch warplanes in support of Israel. This – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – exposes our country to the risk of attacks by terrorists. Twice, between Friday and yesterday, from the airport Sigonella in Sicily A US military transport plane took off for Nevatim, an important Israeli base in the Negev desert, near the city of Beersheba. The reconstruction of flights, based on the tracks recorded by sites specialized in monitoring the air traffic, spread it on X – the new Twitter name – Antonio Mazzeo, Sicilian journalist and pacifist and anti-mafia activist. The Plane is a C-17 Globemaster III of the US Air Force, a large cargo ship, used for transport of “weapons systemsammunition and equipment” as Mazzeo recalls, but also of passengers.

Before traveling from Sigonella to Nevatim, on Thursday 12 October he went – continues Il Fatto – to Tucson (Ariz.) to Ramstein, Germany, the main US base in Europe. Yesterday a new flight from Sigonella to the Israeli base, which is on the front line of the bombings they are devastating the Gaza Strip following the bloody attack by Hamas terrorists on the Jewish state. At the Italian Ministry of Defense they say they don’t know about these transports, after all Sigonella it is in the province of Catania but it is a US base, whose activities immediately intensified after the Hamas attack on Israel also due to its support for US aircraft carriers in Mediterranean and the management of spy planes and drones.

Own Sigonella in 1985 was at the center of the clash between Italy and the USA when Bettino’s government Craxi denied to the US administration of Ronald Reagan the surrender of the Palestinian hijackers of the Achille Lauro ship, who had killed an American citizen. But as much as it is one base extraterritorialeSigonella’s use in supporting Israel fuels concern that Islamic extremism is hitting Italy.

