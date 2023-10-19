loading…

Israel has a scenario of destroying Gaza without nuclear weapons. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have the intention to launch an action in the Gaza Strip similar to the destruction of the Japanese city of Hiroshima by the US, only without nuclear weapons.

This was revealed, wrote American journalist Seymour Hersh in an article on Substack. “Gaza City is in the process of being turned into a Hiroshima without the use of nuclear weapons,” Hersh quoted sources as telling him.

Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the intention “to eliminate Hamas”. “It doesn’t really care about the hundreds of thousands of Gazans who were ordered to evacuate and move south of the enclave on October 12,” stressed Sy Hersh, referring to unnamed intelligence analysts in Washington.

Netanyahu formed an emergency unity government days ago with former military Chief of Staff Benny Gantz to bring the National Unity party into the governing coalition and join a war cabinet including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel has vowed to “destroy” the ruling Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip following its attacks on southern Israel. Having reportedly called up 350,000 reservists – amounting to about a tenth of the country’s workforce – since October 7, Israel appears to be holding off the invasion.

On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise massive rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. After violating the border, killing and arresting people in neighboring Israeli communities, Israel launched a counteroffensive and ordered a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off water, food and fuel supplies. Thousands of deaths and injuries were reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.

Although the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt remains closed, at one time, “American-made bombs were in Israel’s arsenal, including one known as a “bunker buster.” It may have been targeted at the underground tunnel system where Hamas manufactured the weapons and planned the horrific attack in southern Israel on October 7.

“Under Israel’s plans, there is no need for a large-scale ground invasion,” Israeli officials told Hersh. Meanwhile, Israeli troops will be needed to hunt down Hamas underground members who choose to surrender. However, the orders to the Israeli military, according to one quoted official, were “shoot on sight,” and surrender was not an option.

“The official told me that the Hamas soldiers who came out of the tunnels desperately looking for food were seen by Israel as hungry rats about to be fed poisoned food. “The fate of nearly two hundred hostages, most of them Israelis but also known to include several Americans, was not disclosed,” Sy Hersh wrote.