loading…

Operation Storm al-Aqsa Hamas succeeded in defeating nuclear-armed Israel and its F-35 stealth fighter jets. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Military Israel shocked by Operation Storm al-Aqsa which Hamas launched last Saturday. This nuclear-armed country and its F-35 stealth fighter jets suffered the greatest death toll in its history, namely more than 800 people died.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa, a massive, sudden and rapid attack, failed to prevent Mossad, Israel’s legendary intelligence agency.

The Hamas attack began with thousands of rockets firing in a matter of minutes, most of which failed to intercept Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Many buildings and military installations were destroyed.

A moment later, hundreds of Hamas militias succeeded in breaking through the Zionist military defenses. They entered towns in southern Israel, opened fire, and kidnapped hundreds of people—soldiers and civilians.

Israeli officials described Hamas’ al-Aqsa Operation Storm as the largest attack ever seen. There are also those who compare it to the attacks of 11 September 2001 or 9/11 in New York, United States.

Israel actually has a more capable and modern military force, but has been defeated by Hamas, which relies on rockets and guerrillas.

Military Weapons Possessed by Israel

Western military expert Michael Clarke told Sky News that the Israeli military is equipped with a large number of tanks and armored vehicles — making a “real difference” when crossing the border into other areas nearby.

The Zionist military has a Merkava tank similar to the German Leopard 2 battle tank which is famous for its use in Ukraine.

Designed and largely manufactured in Israel, the tank has heavy front armor to provide maximum protection for its crew of four and is armed with a 120mm main gun as well as secondary armament.

In terms of air power, the Zionist military uses its own Kfir fighter jets—multirole fighters based on the French Mirage aircraft.

They also have a number of F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets obtained from the US—the only country in the Middle East that operates these fifth generation fighter jets.