Israel bombards buildings in Gaza, Palestine. Zionist Israel is determined to continue fighting in Gaza until it wins. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “fight until victory” against Hamas in Gaza, signaling no pause in his military bombardment and preparing for a ground invasion.

This was conveyed after Hamas released two hostages from the United States (US).

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, on Friday freed a US mother and daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were kidnapped during its attack on southern Israel on October 7. This surprising attack was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

They are the first hostages confirmed by both sides of the conflict to be released since Hamas invaded Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, and taking hundreds hostage.

“Our two kidnapping victims are at home. “We are not giving up efforts to repatriate all the kidnapped and missing people,” Netanyahu said in a statement released late Friday.

“At the same time, we will continue to fight until we win,” he said, as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Israel has massed tanks and troops near the Gaza perimeter for a planned land invasion.

Their bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 4,137 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, while more than a million people have been forced to flee. This figure is according to Palestinian officials.

On Friday evening, reporters shouted questions at US President Joe Biden as he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One because of the noise of the plane’s engines. One question is whether Israel should delay its invasion of Gaza until more hostages can get out.

“Yes,” Biden answered.