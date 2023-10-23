loading…

Israel uses Iron Sting precision mortars for the first time in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IDF Spokesperson Unit

TEL AVIV – Military Israel using Iron Sting precision mortars for the first time in the war. The weapon was used to target Hamas rocket launchers in Gaza, Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson said the Iron Sting mortar was put into operational use for the first time by the IDF’s Maglan unit in the fight against Hamas.

Iron Sting was developed by Elbit Systems and first revealed by the Ministry of Defense, IDF Army and Elbit in 2021.

This mortar is designed for use in both open terrain and urban environments, using precise targeting to reduce the chance of accidental casualties.

The weapon consists of a 120 mm mortar that uses GPS and laser guidance to precisely hit targets. It has a range of 1-12 km and can penetrate double reinforced concrete.

“Thanks to the precision, lethality and expertise of the soldiers, the Maglan unit worked together with the Air Force to eliminate dozens of terrorists using various methods, one of which was the Iron Sting precision mortar,” said an Israeli military commander, Colonel Omer Cohen, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Monday. (23/10/2023).

The Israeli military always uses the terrorist label to refer to Hamas.

“Since the beginning of the war, the Commando Brigade fought fiercely against the enemy’s brutal attacks and eliminated more than 100 terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Maglan, Egoz and Duvdevan’s regular and reserve units will reach any place and any enemy and eliminate them. Together we will win; I believe in our soldiers and trust them,” he explained.

