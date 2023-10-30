TAJANI: “TWO PREGNANT WOMEN AMONG ITALIANS IN GAZA”

“There are also two pregnant women” among the 14 Italians in the Gaza Strip, together with their families. This was declared by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani speaking on Rtl 102.5. ”We are following the 14 Italians, plus their family members, minute by minutewho are not in the red zone and have all been contacted by our consulate in Jerusalem,” he added.

Crosetto: “The war will be long, Israel will be harsh but it is necessary”

“The Europeans must not delude themselves, the war will unfortunately be long. Israel is doing what it has said for days it wants to do. They will continue.” Thus Defense Minister Guido Crosetto spoke in an interview with the Press. “Of course – he adds – Israel is not Hamas. The reaction, however harsh, is the reaction of a democratic and legal state that wants to attack Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population”. “To those who tell me these days that Israel is becoming like Hamas – he adds – I reply: if Hamas had had the war potential of Israel in recent years, Israel would no longer exist and there would no longer be a Jew in Palestine”.

“Up until now we have not yet seen clearly what happened” in Gaza “because access to the Internet was paralyzed. Israel blocked everything with a very strong cyber attack, but I believe that in the next few hours we must expect intense social activity on the part of Hamas. We all know that wars are also fought on social media.” “Anyone who knows Israel, having seen the massacres of defenseless civilians, knew that the reaction would be very harsh. Israel needs to show its strength because its very survival is linked to its ability to deter. They have taken into account the fact that they will pay a very high human and media price.” Regarding the positioning of international actors, Crosetto states: “Putin surprised me, but up to a certain point.” Erdogan’s is “a much more difficult position to understand. I intend to visit Ankara very shortly to understand their position in person.”

Israeli tanks on the outskirts of Gaza

Israeli army ground forces have reached the outskirts of Gaza City after advancing from the east of the Strip towards the interior. The Israeli tanks have reached the Salahedin road, the main artery of the Palestinian enclave which crosses it from north to south.

