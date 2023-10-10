loading…

Israel completely surrounded Gaza in response to heavy fighting between the Zionist military and Hamas. This siege means that Gaza is unable to supply electricity, food and fuel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Defense Minister Israel Yoav Gallant has announced a total siege or blockade of Gaza amidst fierce fighting between the Zionist military and Hamas.

Israel’s move came after the Palestinian resistance group launched a massive attack, named Hurricane al-Aqsa, against Israel since Saturday. This major attack killed more than 700 people and hundreds of others were kidnapped.

“I have ordered a total siege of the Gaza Strip,” Gallant said after an assessment meeting at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command on Monday.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything will be closed,” he said, as quoted by the Times of Israel, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

“We are fighting human animals and we are taking appropriate action,” added the Zionist minister, referring to the Hamas militia that has controlled parts of Gaza.

Israel’s chief military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, also stated on Monday that Israel had regained control of all Gaza border towns and there was no fighting in communities controlled by Hamas militants during last weekend’s offensive.

“There is a possibility that there are still ‘terrorists’ in the region,” said Hagari, who called Hamas terrorists, noting that clashes between the IDF and Hamas had been isolated.

Hagari added that IDF tanks and drones are currently controlling openings in the border fence to prevent further infiltration by Palestinian fighters and 15 of 24 border communities have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it carried out widespread air strikes against a number of Hamas positions in Gaza.

