Israel threatens to wipe Iran and Lebanon off the face of the Earth if Hezbollah joins the war to defend Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The Zionist regime made a terrible threat, namely that it would wipe out Iran and Lebanon from the face of the Earth if the Hezbollah group involved itself in the war Israel and Hamas.

This threat was conveyed by Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat in an interview with British media last week.

On October 7, Hamas, which rules Gaza, Palestine, launched a surprise “Operation al-Aqsa Storm” offensive against Israel. The Israeli military then launched its heaviest air attack on Gaza to date.

As of Sunday, more than 1,400 people had been killed in Israel. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 4,000 people.

Barkat warned that Israel would view Hezbollah’s escalating actions as an attack by Iran.

“Iran’s plan is to attack Israel on all fronts. “If we find they intend to target Israel, we will not only retaliate on those lines, but we will attack the head of the snake, which is Iran,” he told Mail Online.

“We will make sure they pay a heavy price if, God forbid, they open the northern front,” continued Barkat, as reported by Newsweek, Monday (23/10/2023).

“Lebanon and Hezbollah will suffer huge consequences, similar to what Hamas had to pay. But that’s not enough,” he said.

“The very clear message is that we will also go after Iran’s leaders. When will we do that? (It’s up to) when we decide.”

“Israel has a very clear message to our enemies. We tell them, look what happened in Gaza – you will get the same treatment if you attack us. We will wipe you off the face of the Earth,” added Barkat’s threat.