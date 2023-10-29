loading…

The Israeli military threatens to bombard the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel threatened to bombard the Al-Quds Hospital (RS) in Gaza. They ordered the Palestine Red Crescent Society to carry out an immediate evacuation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society on Sunday (29/10/2023) conveyed this threat.

“We received serious threats from the occupation authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip, as the hospital will be bombarded,” the humanitarian organization said in X.

“Since this morning, there have been raids at a distance of 50 meters from the hospital,” continued the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Previously, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari did not rule out the possibility of attacking Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip. “In this war, all options are on the table,” he said.

The Israeli military claims that the medical facility serves as Hamas’ main headquarters.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza since October 7 when Hamas launched cross-border attacks. The Zionist military announced it had “expanded its operations,” and moved on to “the next phase in the war against Hamas.”

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said Israeli strikes had killed more than 8,000 people, most of them civilians and many of them children.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the territory. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend.